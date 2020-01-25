Junior hockey: Rockets stop 6-game slide, Vees post 37th win of season

A round-up of results from teams in the Okanagan and area.
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Kelowna 3, Seattle 2 (OT)
At Kelowna, Matthew Wedman netted the game-winning goal, in overtime, as the Rockets edged the visiting Thunderbirds on Friday night.
Pavel Novak, who opened the scoring just three minutes into the game, and Mark Liwiski, who tied the game at 18:08 of the third period, also scored for Kelowna (22-20-1-2), which snapped a six-game losing streak.
Wedman’s marker, his 11th of the season, came at 3:58 of overtime.
Connor Roulette, at 18:20 of the first, and Max Patterson, at 12:36 of the second, replied for Seattle (18-22-3-1), which led 2-1 after 40 minutes.
Cole Schwebius stopped 30 of 32 shots for the Rockets, with Roddy Ross making 27 saves on 30 shots for Seattle.
Kelowna was 0-for-4 on the power play, while Seattle was 0-for-1.
Prior to Friday, Kelowna’s last win was Sunday, Jan. 5, a 7-3 road win over Tri-City (14-24-4-1). During their six-game slide, the Rockets were outscored 25-7 and were shut out twice.
Notably, six Rockets returned from the injury list on Friday: Liwiski, Kyle Topping, Roman Basran, Trevor Wong, Sean Comrie and Kaedan Korczak.
In other news, the red-hot Kamloops Blazers (31-11-2-1) won their ninth straight game on Friday, a 3-0 road victory in Prince George. The win was also Kamloops’ third shutout victory in a row, including a 4-0 win over Vancouver and a 9-0 demolishing of Tri-City.
The Blazers haven’t surrendered a goal in 2:09:33, and have outscored their opponents 52-11 in their nine-game winning streak.
As a sidenote, the Blazers are 9-0 in 2020, while the Rockets are 3-7.
Also, Portland (34-6-2-3) crushed Tri-City 8-2, as the Winterhawks outshot the Americans 64-19. Portland is an eye-popping 18-0-1-1 in its last 20 games.
On Saturday, the Rockets will visit Vancouver (19-20-2-2), the first of a home-and-home series that will close out Sunday, 5 p.m., at Prospera Place in Kelowna.
B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE
Penticton 6, Merritt 2
At Penticton, the Vees raced out to an early 4-0 lead en route to drubbing the Centennials on Friday night.
Danny Wight, with two goals, Conner Hutchison, Drew Elser, Jay O’Brien, Payton Matsui and Darwin Lakoduk scored for Penticton (37-11-1-1), which led 4-0 after the first period and 5-1 after 40 minutes.
Payton Matsui, with his 10th and 11th goals of the season, replied for Merritt (10-32-1-3).
Carl Stankowski stopped 30 of 32 shots for the Vees, with Ryan Winter turning aside 27 of 33 shots for the Centennials.
Penticton was 0-for-4 on the power play, while Merritt was 1-for-3.
Powell River 6, Salmon Arm 5
At Powell River, the host Kings rallied from a 4-2 deficit to defeat the visiting Silverbacks in overtime.
Devin Leduc, with two goals, Jack Brackett, Jacob Slipec, Brett Roloson and Michael Abgrall, with the winner at 1:50 of overtime, scored for Powell River (24-21-3-0).
Daniel Rybarik, with two goals, Logan Shaw, Luke Mylmok and Coalson Wolford replied for Salmon Arm (23-19-3-1), which trailed 2-0 after the first period, but led 3-2 after 40 minutes and 4-2 halfway through the third period.
Derek Krall stopped 26 of 31 shots for the Kings, with Ethan Langenegger turning aside 25 of 31 shots for the Silverbacks.
Powell River was 2-for-4 on the power play, while Salmon Arm was 1-for-1.
West Kelowna 3, Vernon 2
At West Kelowna, the Warriors made a 3-0 lead stand up for their 12th win of the season, and fifth in nine games under new head coach Simon Ferguson.
Levi Stauber, Carter Wilkie and Jacob Brockman scored for West Kelowna (12-27-5-2), which led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 halfway through the second.
Trey Taylor, at 14:09 of the second, and Connor Sleeth, at 4:33 of the third, replied for Vernon (24-19-2-1).
Johnny Derrick stopped 25 of 27 shots for the Warriors, with Keegan Karki making 26 saves on 29 shots for the Vipers.
West Kelowna was 1-for-5 on the power play, with Vernon going 0-for-6.
Saturday’s Games
- West Kelowna (12-27-5-2) at Vernon (24-19-2-1), 6 p.m.
- Salmon Arm (23-19-3-1) at Victoria (17-29-1-0), 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
- Salmon Arm at Surrey (19-20-3-4), 4 p.m.
KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
Friday’s Results
- Revelstoke 6, Chase 1
- Princeton 3, Summerland 1
- North Okanagan 4, Sicamous 3
- Castlegar 5, Osoyoos 4
Saturday’s Games
- Princeton (22-13-1-0-3) at Kelowna (25-10-2-0-1), 7 p.m.
- Revelstoke (29-5-1-0-3) at 100 Mile House (17-18-2-0-1), 7 p.m.
- Grand Forks (12-25-0-0-3) at Spokane (16-18-2-0-3), 7 p.m.
- Summerland (18-18-0-0-4) at Sicamous (12-24-1-0-1), 7 p.m.
- Chase (23-13-1-0-2) at North Okanagan (12-21-1-0-5), 7:30 p.m.
- Nelson (23-12-0-0-6) at Osoyoos (8-27-1-0-2), 7:35 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
- Sicamous (38-12-24-1-0-1) at Kamloops (16-22-0-0-1), 5 p.m.
