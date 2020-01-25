Menu

Canada

Milk products recalled in Quebec, Ontario over sanitizer contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2020 8:12 am
Updated January 25, 2020 8:14 am
The recall involves Sealtest brand products, including skim milk, one per cent, two per cent, and 3.25 per cent milk in various container volumes with best before dates of Feb. 8, 2020.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Agropur Co-operative is recalling some of its milk products in Ontario and Quebec due to the presence of sanitizer.

The recall involves Sealtest brand products, including skim milk, one per cent, two per cent, and 3.25 per cent milk in various container volumes with best before dates of Feb. 8, 2020.

It also involves the L’ecole, c’est nourissant brand’s two per cent milk in 150 ml cartons, also with the Feb. 8 best before date.

Food contaminated with sanitizer may not look or smell spoiled, however, consumption may cause symptoms such as nausea, upset stomach or vomiting.

The CFIA says there has been one reported illness linked to the recalled products.

The agency says anyone who has the recalled milk should throw it out or return it to the store it came from.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
