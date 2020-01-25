Menu

One person in custody after reports of ‘possible explosion’ in Surrey

By Srushti Gangdev CKNW
Posted January 25, 2020 3:31 am
Updated January 25, 2020 3:32 am
.
. Files

Surrey RCMP has taken one person into custody after reports of a possible explosion at a house Friday night.

A release said officers were called to a residence near 124 Street and Iona Place just before 6 p.m. after neighbours heard a loud noise.

Sgt. David Park said it’s not clear whether what he described as a ‘loud bang’ was actually an explosion.

“At this point in time it’s still under investigation. We don’t have any actual leads that will pinpoint what caused the loud noise,” he said.

Surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution, but police didn’t report any damage.

“The emotionally elevated subject has been successfully taken into custody without any harm to people or property,” the release said.

RCMP is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

