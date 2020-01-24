U.S. Space Force logo prompts comparisons to ‘Star Trek’ — but there’s more to the story

Send this page to someone via email

Though space is the final frontier, the newly-unveiled U.S. Space Force logo treads on decidedly familiar territory.

The design drew comparisons to insignia from Star Trek after it was revealed on Friday by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!” Trump said in a tweet Friday afternoon.

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The logo prompted mockery on Twitter — including a few digs from a famous Star Trek actor.

READ MORE: Trump claims big win after launching Space Force

“Ahem, we are expecting royalties from this,” tweeted George Takei, who played Sulu in the original series.

“There is nothing sacred anymore,” he added in another tweet.

Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this… https://t.co/msYcJMlqjh — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Trump just announced the new logo for the Space Force. The other is Star Trek Starfleet Command. pic.twitter.com/S7NeYdjR4C — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 24, 2020

The Trump Administration just ripped off Star Trek for its Space Force. This is such a stupid time to be alive. https://t.co/Fiyu2lHpLn — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) January 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

But others pointed out that there’s a bit more to the story.

The Air Force Space Command logo already featured a triangle in the middle that looks like the Star Trek communicator badge.

2:00 Mike Pence swears in first leader of the new U.S. Space Force Mike Pence swears in first leader of the new U.S. Space Force

Space Command was established in 1982, however, decades after the debut of Gene Roddenberry’s original series.

For those excitedly tweeting that Trump stole the Star Trek logo!!!!, the patch on the left was the existing Air Force Command logo. The same one I wore as a Lieutenant in 2005. pic.twitter.com/mYb60YioBP — John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

And, as noted on Startrek.com, the famous communicator’s shape was a riff on NASA’s work to begin with.

“In the Star Trek universe, the delta emblem is a direct descendant of the vector component of the old NASA … logos in use during Earth’s space programs of the 20th and 21st Centuries,” an article states.

“Those symbols were worn by some of the first space explorers and adorned uniforms and ships during humanity’s first steps into the final frontier.”

NASA inspires Star Trek inspires Space Force. pic.twitter.com/iYJ00yZKDN — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) January 24, 2020

For those excitedly tweeting that Trump stole the Star Trek logo!!!!, the patch on the left was the existing Air Force Command logo. The same one I wore as a Lieutenant in 2005. pic.twitter.com/mYb60YioBP — John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Trump unveiled the logo one day after the premiere of Star Trek: Picard, the new series starring Patrick Stewart’s character from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Space Force, the new branch of the U.S. military, also raised some eyebrows recently when it unveiled its green camouflage uniforms.

“How many trees are you expecting to find in space?” one social media user quipped in response.