News

U.S. Space Force logo prompts comparisons to ‘Star Trek’ — but there’s more to the story

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 6:09 pm
Updated January 24, 2020 6:11 pm
.
. CBS/U.S. military

Though space is the final frontier, the newly-unveiled U.S. Space Force logo treads on decidedly familiar territory.

The design drew comparisons to insignia from Star Trek after it was revealed on Friday by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!” Trump said in a tweet Friday afternoon.

The logo prompted mockery on Twitter — including a few digs from a famous Star Trek actor.

READ MORE: Trump claims big win after launching Space Force

“Ahem, we are expecting royalties from this,” tweeted George Takei, who played Sulu in the original series.

“There is nothing sacred anymore,” he added in another tweet.

 

But others pointed out that there’s a bit more to the story.

The Air Force Space Command logo already featured a triangle in the middle that looks like the Star Trek communicator badge.

Mike Pence swears in first leader of the new U.S. Space Force
Mike Pence swears in first leader of the new U.S. Space Force

Space Command was established in 1982, however, decades after the debut of Gene Roddenberry’s original series.

And, as noted on Startrek.com, the famous communicator’s shape was a riff on NASA’s work to begin with.

“In the Star Trek universe, the delta emblem is a direct descendant of the vector component of the old NASA … logos in use during Earth’s space programs of the 20th and 21st Centuries,” an article states.

“Those symbols were worn by some of the first space explorers and adorned uniforms and ships during humanity’s first steps into the final frontier.”

Trump unveiled the logo one day after the premiere of Star Trek: Picard, the new series starring Patrick Stewart’s character from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

READ MORE: ‘Green camo?’: U.S. Space Force unveils earthy uniform for star treks

Space Force, the new branch of the U.S. military, also raised some eyebrows recently when it unveiled its green camouflage uniforms.

“How many trees are you expecting to find in space?” one social media user quipped in response.

