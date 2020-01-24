Menu

Crime

Saint John police warn of phone scam targeting SIN numbers

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 3:41 pm
A young person uses a smart phone in Chicago.
A young person uses a smart phone in Chicago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

Saint John police are warning people about a phone scam targeting social insurance numbers.

Police say people are getting calls from scammers from government agencies, and even the Saint John Police Force. They claim your Social Insurance Number had been used to commit offences.

READ MORE: Fake police officer in bank card scam asked resident for $10K in cash: Haldimand OPP

Scammers then threaten to arrest the person unless they provide Social Insurance Numbers, banking and other information.

Saint John police received 10 calls about the scam on Thursday alone, said Manager of Communications/Public Information Jim Hennessey.

“We just want to let people know that no government agency or no police agency would ever call your home and request that you give them any personal information, any banking information or any kind of payment of any sort,” Hennessey said.

He said government agencies do not accept payments in gift cards, nor do they require payments through money-wiring services or crypto-currency.

READ MORE: Norfolk senior defrauded of $200,000 in romance scam — OPP

Anyone receiving these calls should hang up immediately and call Saint John police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, Hennessey said.

 

