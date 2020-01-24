Team Silvernagle eyes 2nd-straight Viterra Scotties title

Send this page to someone via email

2019 was a breakthrough year for Robyn Silvernagle’s Twin Rivers Curling Club team, with a lineup shuffle providing just the right spark en route to their first provincial title.

But Team Silvernagle isn’t dwelling on the past as the 2020 Viterra Scotties begin in Melville, Sask.

READ MORE: Nutana Curling Club home away from home for Team Muyres

“We know there’s going to be great competition so honestly you have a mindset of going in and focusing on one rock at a time, one end at a time in that game and I don’t really think about what happened last year,” said lead Kara Thevenot.

The so-called “Silver Squad” is still one of the favourites and not just because of their defending champion status.

They’ve become regulars on the grand slam circuit, sharpening their game against world-class opponents.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’re playing against the top teams, you’re making tough shots kind of all throughout and it makes you be very, very precise and doing all the little things right, learn how to do all those things right so it’s definitely really good prep,” said third Stefanie Lawton.

“We played in Newfoundland in the middle of December and we had a great spiel there and made the playoffs so you know we’re coming off of that and having some good practices and definitely just looking forward to provincials,” Thevenot added.

This year’s Scotties field is not only loaded with talent, but it’s also bigger — growing from nine teams to 12 making the road to victory that much tougher.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re a top team or they’re a team that maybe just snuck in to get to provincials, you gotta beat them all,” Thevenot said.

“So it’s more about our game plan and not focusing so much on who you’re playing and worrying about your own game.”

And whoever does come out on top will get the added reward of home-ice advantage at the national Scotties in Moose Jaw, something Lawton experienced during her time as a champion skip.

“It’s one of those that I would definitely love to get back there and play in front of the crowd and in front of Saskatchewan because it’s so much fun and definitely something we’re all working hard towards,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

For now, it’s all about the green jacket and Team Silvernagle still has plenty of room in its closet.