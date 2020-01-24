More help urged for women facing unexpected pregnancy after mother charged in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

There are calls to set up safe drop-off locations for newborns in Calgary after police announced Thursday they had charged a 21-year old woman in connection with a newborn baby who was found dead two years ago.

The infant was found in a garbage bin in the northwest community of Bowness on Dec. 24, 2017.

There are two safe drop-off locations for babies in Alberta now. They are both in Edmonton — at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital and Misericordia Community Hospital run by Covenant Health.

Both were installed in 2013 after a hospital in Vancouver implemented a similar system.

According to Alberta Health Services, the Angel Cradle Program offers a safe place for parents to anonymously give up their child. The service offers a “last resort option” for parents who feel they cannot keep their newborn baby.

Calgary forensic psychologist Dr. Patrick Baillie said a similar program should be established in Calgary.

“It introduces the option of a positive way of resolving a very personal dilemma, that a woman would have the availability of a safe place for this child to be left, where the child is going to be cared for so mom doesn’t have to deal with potentially negative consequences of death.

“And, for whatever reason, a woman who is in that desperate a situation has an option that is available to her that allows for the viability of the child while protecting her anonymity,” Baillie said.

With the Angel Cradle service, a delayed alarm is triggered after the child is placed in the cradle, to give the adult time to walk away.

According to Covenant Health, in 2013 the organization did a review based on clinical experience with incidents of newborn abandonment. As a result, Covenant Health developed a newborn safe haven to augment the existing clinical and social service supports for people at risk.

“There are excellent social services and obstetrical care providers in the community to help people at risk. Tweet This

“Still, for reasons we don’t fully understand, incidents of people hiding their pregnancies and unsafe abandonment do occur, and our hope is a newborn safe haven can help prevent a tragic outcome. Newborn safe havens are intended to augment the existing safety net; as a last resort option,” said Gordon Self, chief mission and ethics officer for Covenant Health, in a statement to Global News on Friday.

Self said since their opening, the Angel Cradles in Edmonton have been used once for a healthy newborn.

In a statement to Global News on Friday Alberta Health Services said it is in the process of creating ways to better connect pregnant women with options well in advance of them feeling they have no supports.

“Infant abandonment is a very rare occurrence and our focus is currently on early interventions to provide pregnant women with options and support prior to giving birth. Tweet This

“A consultation process is underway to determine how best to meet mother and infant needs. Alberta Health Services (AHS) has been engaging stakeholders within AHS and community services to enhance its strategy regarding infant abandonment. This includes exploration of establishing an angel cradle, as well as other options, which include enhancing community resources such as prenatal supports.”

The criminal charges laid against the young mother have left some calling for more supports for pregnant women dealing with abuse, homelessness, addictions and mental health issues.

“I think we need to look at the social problems that created that situation,” said Jutta Wittmeier, executive director at the Calgary Pregnancy Care Centre. Tweet This

“Instead of looking at the results, I think we need to look at what could the community have done differently?

“Because we see lots of areas where women are unsupported at a very vulnerable time.”