Chemong Public School in Bridgenorth dealing with ‘significant number’ of students ill: health unit

Chemong Public School in Bridgenorth is dealing with an increased number of students who have fallen ill this week, according to Peterborough Public Health .In a statement issued Friday morning, the health unit says it was advised about an increased number of students who were ill over the past few days. The health unit says the symptoms reported are consistent with influenza-like illness, including fever, cough and runny nose.

“We have asked the staff at the school to encourage hand hygiene and to clean and sanitize commonly-touched surfaces more often,” the health unit stated.