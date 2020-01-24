Chemong Public School in Bridgenorth dealing with ‘significant number’ of students ill: health unit

Send this page to someone via email

Chemong Public School in Bridgenorth is dealing with an increased number of students who have fallen ill this week, according to Peterborough Public Health .In a statement issued Friday morning, the health unit says it was advised about an increased number of students who were ill over the past few days. The health unit says the symptoms reported are consistent with influenza-like illness, including fever, cough and runny nose. READ MORE: Cobourg hospital says no new cases of norovirus since outbreak was declared "We have asked the staff at the school to encourage hand hygiene and to clean and sanitize commonly-touched surfaces more often," the health unit stated.

Principal Debbie Strain says it’s difficult to gauge the exact number of students absent due to illness specifically; however, she notes there have been a “significant number” of students absent this week.

“In some of our Kinder(garten) classes it’s upwards to 70%,” she wrote in an email to Global News Peterborough. “They seem to have been hit the hardest. We have had several staff members affected who have been off for several days.”

Strain says the school has received support from the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board to increase cleaning in the kindergarten to Grade 8 school.

“Hopefully this flu bug runs in course quickly, and everyone is feeling better soon,” she said.