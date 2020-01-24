Menu

Health

Chemong Public School in Bridgenorth dealing with ‘significant number’ of students ill: health unit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 2:06 pm
Chemong Public School in Bridgenorth is dealing with an increase in illnesses, according to Peterborough Public Health.
Chemong Public School in Bridgenorth is dealing with an increase in illnesses, according to Peterborough Public Health. Global News file
Chemong Public School in Bridgenorth is dealing with an increased number of students who have fallen ill this week, according to Peterborough Public Health.In a statement issued Friday morning, the health unit says it was advised about an increased number of students who were ill over the past few days. The health unit says the symptoms reported are consistent with influenza-like illness, including fever, cough and runny nose.

READ MORE: Cobourg hospital says no new cases of norovirus since outbreak was declared

“We have asked the staff at the school to encourage hand hygiene and to clean and sanitize commonly-touched surfaces more often,” the health unit stated.

Principal Debbie Strain says it’s difficult to gauge the exact number of students absent due to illness specifically; however, she notes there have been a “significant number” of students absent this week.

“In some of our Kinder(garten) classes it’s upwards to 70%,” she wrote in an email to Global News Peterborough. “They seem to have been hit the hardest. We have had several staff members affected who have been off for several days.”

To reduce the spread of illness, Peterborough Public Health recommends the following steps:

  • Stay home if unwell. If a student is feeling unwell while at school, parents or guardians may be called to take the student home. If you feel medical attention is needed, see a health-care provider.
  • Increase hand hygiene, especially after using the washroom, before eating and before preparing food.
  • Use respiratory etiquette, including coughing into a sleeve or tissue, disposing of the tissue and then washing hands/using hand sanitizer.
  • Get an influenza vaccination. The vaccine is available through local pharmacies and health-care providers.
Strain says the school has received support from the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board to increase cleaning in the kindergarten to Grade 8 school.

“Hopefully this flu bug runs in course quickly, and everyone is feeling better soon,” she said.

READ MORE: Flu strain affecting younger people hit Ottawa way earlier than usual, OPH says

Peterborough Public Health says if there any concerns to contact a public health nurse at (705) 743-1000 ext. 131 between 8:30 am and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Cold and flu prevention myths and tips
Cold and flu prevention myths and tips
