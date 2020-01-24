Chemong Public School in Bridgenorth dealing with ‘significant number’ of students ill: health unit

READ MORE: Cobourg hospital says no new cases of norovirus since outbreak was declared“We have asked the staff at the school to encourage hand hygiene and to clean and sanitize commonly-touched surfaces more often,” the health unit stated.
Principal Debbie Strain says it’s difficult to gauge the exact number of students absent due to illness specifically; however, she notes there have been a “significant number” of students absent this week.
“In some of our Kinder(garten) classes it’s upwards to 70%,” she wrote in an email to Global News Peterborough. “They seem to have been hit the hardest. We have had several staff members affected who have been off for several days.”
To reduce the spread of illness, Peterborough Public Health recommends the following steps:
- Stay home if unwell. If a student is feeling unwell while at school, parents or guardians may be called to take the student home. If you feel medical attention is needed, see a health-care provider.
- Increase hand hygiene, especially after using the washroom, before eating and before preparing food.
- Use respiratory etiquette, including coughing into a sleeve or tissue, disposing of the tissue and then washing hands/using hand sanitizer.
- Get an influenza vaccination. The vaccine is available through local pharmacies and health-care providers.
Strain says the school has received support from the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board to increase cleaning in the kindergarten to Grade 8 school.
“Hopefully this flu bug runs in course quickly, and everyone is feeling better soon,” she said.
