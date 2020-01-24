Julianne Hough writhes, screams during so-called ‘energy treatment’

Send this page to someone via email

A video of Julianne Hough undergoing a so-called “energy treatment” in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum made its rounds online Thursday and left people with a lot of questions.

The video of the dancer shows her receiving a treatment called Network Spinal Analysis, which is a method of chiropractic care that focuses on the nervous system.

The video was shared on social media by blogger Jackie Schimmel, who captioned the video: “Gonna tell my kids this is The Exorcist… (Policy Guideline Disclaimer: I aspire to such flexibility and mind connection and hope to have similar orgasmic experience at Kinrgy. Love and light).”

In Switzerland, Hough participated in a demonstration led by Dr. John Amaral. While he floated his hands above the dancer’s body, she responded by writhing while lying on a massage table.

As he lightly touched her neck and bottom, she began to scream and contort her body.

“When energy was stored and bound up in the muscles, it gets to dissipate, and if we’re really free to express and allow energy that’s been bound in our bodies to move through — this woman is like, an incredible dancer, actress, just human being, and she has practised just allowing things to move through,” Amaral said in the video.

Hough said she felt “so much more liberated on the inside that I can speak my truth clearly, stand in my power and not feel overtaken by emotion.”

“My mind and I feel free inside myself to just be. Our body is our vessel to hold our energy, and that is the most prominent thing that we can take care of,” she said.

The Dancing With the Stars alum said she met Amaral through Tony Robbins and that they began to work together.

“I just felt like I had energy for days, and that was kind of my superpower,” she said.

“People would always ask me why am I so positive and what do you do, and honestly, it was my energy level. And I didn’t know what that even meant.”

She also said that when she started working with Amaral, he “was able to help me access these old stories, these old belief systems, these old conditionings that I had created over 30-plus years.”

“I was able to reorganize my whole belief system so my power came from within versus socially or whatever the status quo you had to live up to,” Hough said.

Many fans of Hough took to social media to question what was going on in the video.

Do not yell at me for posting this video of Julianne Hough. @chezspence shared this on his Instagram and I'm required by law to share it here. Watch with sound on… pic.twitter.com/QNtECOX48A — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 24, 2020

Ever wanted to witness stupidity in action. Watch Julianne Hough teach women that being touched inappropriately is fine as long as you're spiritual about it. The future #metoo outrage. https://t.co/eSBRKrvqd7 — NezLikePez (@LikePez) January 24, 2020

Can we discuss #JulianneHough please? I'm unsure if I want what she's having or not. Is it an orgasm or exorcism or something else. 🤷‍♀️ #FridayFeeling — Danielle (@DanielleMeese) January 24, 2020

Everyone’s all “exorcism, weirdo” in the comments… Am I the only one disturbed by the fact this guy literally groped her? #JulianneHough #wtf https://t.co/zWmbLcWr1A — Astrid H / Goodbye, Friend (@AAOsAwesomeFans) January 24, 2020

thought i'd seen it all until i saw julianne hough being exorcised pic.twitter.com/2w6zKH1CAW — trey taylor (@treytylor) January 23, 2020

Yo what’s going on with Julianne Hough? pic.twitter.com/ZrEWY1ClSv — Mark Swift (@MarkLafreniere) January 24, 2020

where is julianne hough’s oscar nomination for her exorcism? pic.twitter.com/fXRA5LSCFg — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) January 24, 2020

Hough posted about her experience on Instagram, telling her followers they can learn more about the demonstration by watching Gwyneth Paltrow’s Netflix series, The Goop Lab.

Julianne Hough/Instagram

In the fifth episode of Paltrow’s Netflix series, Goop employees participate in a “somatic energy healing practice” with Amaral.

He calls it the “energy flow formula” and claims it can “heal physical injuries, reduce stress, anxiety and depression and reach and sustain new levels of energy, clarity and fulfilment.”

Trailer: The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow

Elise Loehnen is one of the employees treated by Amaral.

In the episode, he is seen moving his hands around Loehnen’s body, rarely making physical contact. Loehnen reacts to these movements with a series of jolted movements — arching her back at points, accompanied by guttural groans, coughing and clenched fingers.

“I had an exorcism,” Loehnen told Paltrow afterwards. “I could not get a Goop-ier.”

— With files from Global News’ Meghan Collie

