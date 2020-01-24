Maison du Père seeks fitted bed sheets during busy winter season

Send this page to someone via email

A homeless shelter in Montreal is seeking a helping hand from the community in order to give the city’s most vulnerable a comfortable night’s sleep.

The Maison du Père said it desperately needs fitted sheets for single beds for its building on René-Lévesque Boulevard.

“We clean and change our sheets every day,” said president François Boissy in an interview on Friday. “Our sheets are getting used and so we are kind of running out.”

READ MORE: Montreal homeless shelters face overcrowding

The organization, which provides housing and food for homeless men in the area, said it needs at least 400 to 600 bed sheets to replace ones that have torn.

Winter is a busy time for most shelters in Montreal, which see an influx of clients and deal with overcrowding.

Story continues below advertisement

The Maison du Père accomodates nearly 500 men every day. It also takes in 194 people a night during the cold season.

Since the Maison du Père issued a call for donations earlier this week, Boissy said Quebecers across the province have stepped up to help.

“The response has been unbelievable,” he said.

READ MORE: Sam Watts talks helping Montrealers in need, social isolation and community support

The shelter is also looking for people with sewing skills to help out.

“A lot of times we do get king and double sized sheets. What we do is cut and sew those to make single bed sheets,” Boissy said.

Anyone with donations can drop them off at 1080 St-Hubert Street or at 545 de la Gauchetière Street East.

1:45 Homeless shelters in Montreal nearly at full capacity Homeless shelters in Montreal nearly at full capacity

—With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines