‘Bigfoot’ spotted? Washington state traffic camera shows mysterious figure

Send this page to someone via email

Did a traffic camera just capture some Bigfoot traffic in Washington state?

One person at the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) seems to think so after tweeting out some puzzling images captured by one of the department’s webcams on Wednesday.

“Sasquatch spotted!” the WSDOT East Twitter account tweeted, along with three circled and zoomed-in photos. “I’m not superstitious .. just a little stitious.”

The WSDOT employee points out that there appears to be “something” in the bottom left part of the frame. It looks like a person-shaped figure silhouetted against an evergreen tree.

“Might be Sasquatch,” the tweet says. “We will leave that up to you!”

Sasquatch spotted!!! I'm not superstitious… just a little stitious. Have you noticed something strange on our Sherman Pass/SR 20 webcam before? If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something… might be Sasquatch… We will leave that up to you! pic.twitter.com/RaDGqQdEUF — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The blurry shape certainly resembles a person in mid-stride, although it’s too dark and featureless to clearly make out. The all-black shape appears to be bent forward at the waist, its weight on one leg while it lifts a trailing leg to take another step.

It could be a tall, fur-covered, ape-like figure. It could be a man with a hood who’s out for a hike. Or — perhaps most likely — it could be the trunk of the tree outlined by its own branches.

View link »

The tweet says the photos were captured on State Road 20/Sherman Pass, a route that winds its way through the forested Cascade Mountains in the northeastern part of the state. The spot is about 70 kilometres south of the Canada-U.S. border in Grand Forks, B.C.

The tweet appears to include at least two different photos, although the images do not have time stamps.

One image shows the “figure” circled in red. Several trees are casting shadows on the sunlit snow, and there are no vehicles visible on the highway in the distance.

A circle identifies a dark shape caught on a traffic camera in Washington state. WSDOT East/Twitter

A second image appears to have been captured before sunrise or after sundown. There are no more shadows visible on the snow, and a vehicle with its lights on can be seen on the highway. The “figure” appears to be in the same position.

Story continues below advertisement

An image captured on a traffic camera shows a dark outline on the left side of the frame. WSDOT East/Twitter

“If it’s a Bigfoot it must be a slow one,” Twitter user Scott Christy wrote, citing a new photo from the same traffic camera. “He’s still there…”

Several tweets from WSDOT East and its affiliated Twitter accounts have cracked jokes about hunting for Bigfoot or Sasquatch since the photos were released. However, no big hairy apes have been apprehended.

There is no definitive proof that Bigfoot exists, despite several reported sightings in wooded areas of North America each year. Washington state and neighbouring British Columbia are among the hotspots for supposed Bigfoot sightings.

Intrepid Bigfoot hunters can look for him at any time through the WSDOT’s publicly available traffic cameras. The cameras take new snapshots a few times each hour.

Story continues below advertisement

The shape that is supposedly “Bigfoot” was still visible on the SR20/Sherman Pass camera as of Friday morning.

This time-stamped photo shows a shape that some claim is Bigfoot on Jan. 24, 2020, at 7:48 a.m. in Washington state. Washington State Department of Transportation

Perhaps the big guy just needs some help to get his feet moving?