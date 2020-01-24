Menu

Education

5th rotating elementary teacher strikes hit Bluewater, Ontario North East boards

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2020 6:14 am
Ontario teachers continue taking job action
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario teachers continue taking job action (Jan 22, 2020)

TORONTO – Elementary teachers are on strike today at schools in the Bluewater and Ontario North East school boards.

It’s the fifth day of rotating, one-day strikes by members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, and they’re also set to continue into next week.

ETFO president Sam Hammond says the main issues in bargaining include resources for students with special needs, and protection of full-day kindergarten, while Education Minister Stephen Lecce says compensation is the main issue.

READ MORE: Protecting full-day kindergarten top priority for Ontario educators

The daily walkouts are part of escalating tensions between the province and its four major teachers’ unions, which have been without contracts since August and are all engaging in some form of job action.

The union representing teachers in the French system says it will start Phase 2 of a work-to-rule campaign on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

They won’t say yet what their ramped up measures will entail, but the first phase has mostly affected administrative duties.

Battle over public education in Ontario escalates
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario EducationETFOontario teachersElementary Teachers Federation of Ontarioelementary teachersOntario elementary teachersOntario Teacher StrikeOntario Elementary Teachers StrikeBluewater District School BoardOntario North East District School Board
