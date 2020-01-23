QMJHL Roundup: Thursday, January 23, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

SYDNEY, N.S. – Egor Sokolov scored four goals to bring his total to 35 on the season, and the Cape Breton Eagles defeated the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 7-5 on Thursday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Shawn Element, Liam Kidney and Tyler Hinam also scored for Cape Breton (27-14-3) while Mathias Laferriere chipped in with three assists.

Maxim Bykov, Zachary Roy, Benjamin Corbeil and Yaroslav Likhachev supplied the offence for the Armada (25-17-3).

Eagles goaltender William Grimard stopped 28 shots.

Emile Samson started in the Armada net, allowing five goals on 25 shots through 25:03. Olivier Adam stopped 21-of-22 attempts the rest of the way.

MOOSEHEADS 4 OLYMPIQUES 3 (OT)

Story continues below advertisement

HALIFAX — Kevin Gursoy had a pair of goals and Cameron Whynot scored the winner 4:21 into overtime to lift the Mooseheads (18-23-3) over Gatineau (16-25-4).

—

CATARACTES 6 REMPARTS 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Xavier Bourgault scored twice and Mavrik Bourque had a goal and two helpers as the Cataractes (21-23-0) defeated Quebec (18-25-3).

—

TIGRES 4 TITAN 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Mikhail Abramov had three assists and Felix Pare’s first-period goal stood as the winner as the Tigres (15-22-9) doubled up Acadie-Bathurst (8-29-7).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020.