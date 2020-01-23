City of Barrie offering day camps to accommodate scheduled Monday school closures

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Barrie will be offering day camps to accommodate school closures that are scheduled for Monday.

The camps will be offered at the East Bayfield Community Centre and Holly Community Centre.

The Simcoe County District School Board announced that its elementary schools will close on Monday if a tentative agreement isn’t reached between the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and the province.

ETFO members across Ontario are currently participating in rotating walkouts. In November, ETFO began a work-to-rule campaign, but the union’s job action has escalated since then.

Under the Simcoe County school board, ETFO represents permanent and occasional elementary teachers, as well as designated early childhood educators.

“There would not be sufficient supervision to ensure student safety [on Monday],” the school board said.

Transportation to elementary schools will also be cancelled on Monday, and before and after school programs in the Simcoe County school board’s buildings will not operate.

All secondary schools under the Simcoe County school board will remain open on Monday, and buses will operate on their regular schedule.

All students in grades nine to 12 at Elmvale District High School and Stayner Collegiate Institute will still report to school for classes as usual, the school board says.

Parents can register their kids for Monday’s day camps in Barrie online.