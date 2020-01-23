The winner of the 2019 Gus Marker Trophy will be announced on March 26

Send this page to someone via email

Nominations are now being accepted for Kingston’s amateur athlete of the year for 2019.

Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, the winner receives the Gus Marker Memorial Trophy.

Marker played in the NHL for 10 seasons from 1928 to 1938. He was the last surviving member of the 1935 Stanley Cup champions Montreal Maroons.

After retiring from professional hockey, Marker settled in Kingston and became a member of the Kiwanis Club and an enthusiastic booster of amateur athletics.

The 40th annual banquet is scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at the Italian-Canadian Club.

“Were looking for outstanding athletic achievements,” said Kiwanis Club member Ken Burnett.

Burnett says they’ve already received a number of nominations, but will gladly accept more.

“Were looking for athletes between the ages of 12 and 21,” continued Burnett.

“It doesn’t matter what sport they participated in. If they had success on the ice, field or courts, we want to hear about it.

“We take pride in recognizing our local amateur athletes.” Tweet This

Burnett says the Kiwanis Club is also looking for builders in the athletic community to recognize.

“We recognize at least four athletic builders every year,” he explained. “They can be a coach, administrator or someone who goes above and beyond in support of a team or individual.”

Past winners of the Gus Marker Memorial Trophy include Olympic stars Jayna Hefford and Simon Whifield.

Last year’s winner was Brogan MacDougall. The Kingston native won a gold medal for Queen’s University at the U-Sports Cross-Country Championships.

Nomination forms for athlete of the year and the builders category can be found on the Kiwanis Club website.

Nominations close on Feb 7.