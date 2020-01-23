Special weather statement issued for Guelph, Waterloo region

Send this page to someone via email

For a third straight weekend, Environment Canada is warning of nasty weather for Guelph and the Waterloo region.

After consecutive weekends where the area saw heavy precipitation on Saturday into Sunday, the agency is warning of freezing rain for the ride home on Friday.

It has issued a special weather statement for the area calling for freezing rain north of the Highway 7 corridor on Friday night.

Environment Canada says that the area that rainfall will develop late Friday afternoon which will spread north towards Georgian Bay.

It is warning that the precipitation could develop into freezing rain in the stretch north of a line from Mitchell to St. Jacobs to Guelph.

The agency warns that the nasty weather could last overnight in some areas which could see ice buildup of as much as 5 mm.