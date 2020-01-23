Former CEO of the TTC Andy Byford resigns from NYC role after 2 years

Send this page to someone via email

NEW YORK – The head of New York City’s bus and subway agency has announced his resignation, two years after he left Toronto to help turn around the beleaguered system.

No reason was given for the unexpected departure of Andy Byford, a British executive who was CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission from 2011 until 2017.

But there had been tensions, notably with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who largely controls the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the agency that includes the subways Byford oversaw.

Byford says in a statement he’s proud of what his team has achieved over the past two years, and he believes the New York City Transit Authority is “well-placed to continue its forward progress.”

Patrick Foye, chairman and CEO of the MTA, said Byford “was instrumental in moving the system forward.”

There was no immediate comment from Cuomo on the resignation.

Byford, who came to New York City from running the trains in Toronto and has also worked in Sydney and London, arrived to a system beset by delays and breakdowns. He has been credited for helping push through improvements that have vastly improved how well the trains run.

The news of the resignation caused an outcry from city politicians and others lamenting his departure.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted, “This is a real loss for New York City’s subway and bus riders. The MTA needs people like Andy Byford – now more than ever.”

–With files from The Canadian Press