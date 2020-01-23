Menu

Crime

Neighbour interrupts break and enter at Bobcaygeon home: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 4:20 pm
opp
OPP say a neighbour helped to interrupt a break and enter in Bobcaygeon. Don Mitchell / Global News

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP credit a neighbour for interrupting a residential break and enter in Bobcaygeon on Wednesday morning.

Police say around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a John Street residence in the village.

READ MORE: Man arrested after officer on patrol interrupts break-and-enter in Lindsay: police

The initial investigation determined that someone entered the home through a garage.

A scenes of crime officer attended the location to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing, OPP said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And EnterCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesBobcaygeonCity of Kawartha Lakes OPP
