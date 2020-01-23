Neighbour interrupts break and enter at Bobcaygeon home: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP credit a neighbour for interrupting a residential break and enter in Bobcaygeon on Wednesday morning.

Police say around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a John Street residence in the village.

The initial investigation determined that someone entered the home through a garage.

A scenes of crime officer attended the location to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing, OPP said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

2:02 Suspects wanted for 10 break and enters in one night in rural Saskatchewan Suspects wanted for 10 break and enters in one night in rural Saskatchewan

Story continues below advertisement