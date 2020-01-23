Channing Tatum, Jessie J reportedly back together after brief breakup

Send this page to someone via email

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are giving love another try.

After nearly two months of separation, the couple has reportedly rekindled their Hollywood romance. E! News was first to report the news, with a source confirming they’re “fully back together.”

“They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other,” the source told E! News.

An eyewitness reportedly saw the duo shopping in Los Angeles together a week ago, adding there was “no PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items.”

A little time apart has done wonders for the couple, as the source added that “Jessie has been staying at Channing’s house this past week.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 12, they were seen shopping together at Restoration Hardware with Tatum’s six-year-old daughter Everly.

The two were first linked together in October 2018 but called it quits after a year in November 2019.

A month later, news broke that the Magic Mike star was on celebrity dating app Raya, and Us Weekly reported his profile said: “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry.”

His profile song was reportedly Brown Sugar by D’Angelo.

0:51 Channing Tatum dances up a storm with North Carolina clerk Channing Tatum dances up a storm with North Carolina clerk

The pair got together after Tatum and Jenna Dewan, 39, announced their split in April 2018 after a nine-year marriage.

The spouses shared in a joint statement that they were “still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents” to Everly.

Story continues below advertisement

The pair — both 37 at the time — revealed they had “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.”

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the statement read. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends [sic] realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Dewan filed for divorce in October 2018, and they were legally separated by November 2019 but have yet to finalize the divorce.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca