Nova Scotia pulp mill issues layoff notices as facility winds down operations

Northern Pulp says it has started giving layoff notices to employees at the Nova Scotia mill.

The company has moved to mothball the mill after its plan for a new treatment system that would see it pump treated effluent into the Northumberland Strait was rejected by the province.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil recently said discharge from the mill will continue to flow into a treatment lagoon in Boat Harbour beyond the legislated Jan. 31 deadline.

Northern Pulp says a majority of its 90 salaried employees will be laid off over the next few months with the earliest losing their jobs by next week.

It says about 20 per cent of its workforce will remain after Feb. 1 as it winds down operations.

Northern Pulp says a small number of employees will monitor and maintain the facility and some will focus on an environmental assessment for a new effluent treatment facility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020.