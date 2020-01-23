Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Nova Scotia pulp mill issues layoff notices as facility winds down operations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2020 7:47 am
The Northern Pulp Nova Scotia Corporation mill is seen in Abercrombie, N.S. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
The Northern Pulp Nova Scotia Corporation mill is seen in Abercrombie, N.S. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Northern Pulp says it has started giving layoff notices to employees at the Nova Scotia mill.

The company has moved to mothball the mill after its plan for a new treatment system that would see it pump treated effluent into the Northumberland Strait was rejected by the province.

READ MORE: Northern Pulp workers brace for life after the paper mill closes

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil recently said discharge from the mill will continue to flow into a treatment lagoon in Boat Harbour beyond the legislated Jan. 31 deadline.

Northern Pulp says a majority of its 90 salaried employees will be laid off over the next few months with the earliest losing their jobs by next week.

READ MORE: Northern Pulp mill will shut down by Jan. 31, as N.S. premier announces $50M transition fund

It says about 20 per cent of its workforce will remain after Feb. 1 as it winds down operations.

Story continues below advertisement

Northern Pulp says a small number of employees will monitor and maintain the facility and some will focus on an environmental assessment for a new effluent treatment facility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Northern PulpNorthumberland StraitBoat HarbourNova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.