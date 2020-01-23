Menu

Education

Ontario elementary teachers continue rotating strikes at 4 school boards

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2020 6:12 am
Updated January 23, 2020 6:16 am
Some elementary school boards not issuing report cards amid labour action
WATCH ABOVE: While labour action continues across Ontario, some elementary school boards announced on Tuesday they will not be issuing term one report cards. Erica Vella reports. (Jan 21, 2020)

TORONTO – The union representing Ontario’s public elementary teachers will hold another one-day strike today to ramp up pressure on the government during tense contract talks.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says the latest job action will happen today at the Avon Maitland, Halton, Niagara, and Lakehead school boards.

The daily walkouts this week are just the latest development in escalating tensions between the province and its four major teachers’ unions, which have been without contracts since August.

The elementary teachers are following in the footsteps of the secondary school teachers’ union, which has been holding rotating strikes since mid-December.

ETFO President Sam Hammond has said the main issues in bargaining include classroom size, resources for students with special needs, and protection of full-day kindergarten.

Story continues below advertisement

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said compensation is the main issue, with the government offering a one per cent increase and the teachers’ union asking for two per cent.

Battle over public education in Ontario escalates
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario EducationETFOontario teachersOntario elementary teachersOntario Teacher Strikeontario school board strikes
