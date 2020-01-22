Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Rotating strikes by Ontario elementary teachers to continue next week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2020 10:26 am
Updated January 22, 2020 10:34 am
How are parents reacting to the Ontario teacher strike?
WATCH ABOVE: How are parents reacting to the Ontario teacher strike?

Ontario’s public elementary teachers say they will be carrying their rotating strikes into a second week.

A strike on Monday by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario will hit the Simcoe, Waterloo, Keewatin-Patricia and Penetanguishene Protestant Separate school boards.

Today, elementary teachers are on strike in the Thames Valley, Rainbow and Rainy River school boards.

READ MORE: Where are Ontario teachers striking next?

Union president Sam Hammond says government negotiators haven’t responded to ETFO’s proposals on supports for students with special needs or addressing violence in schools.

Battle over public education in Ontario escalates
Battle over public education in Ontario escalates

 

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has framed compensation as the sticking point in negotiations with all of the major teachers’ unions, but Hammond says that has barely been discussed at the bargaining table.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Ontario teachers’ strikes: A timeline of key events and actions taken so far

All of Ontario’s four major teachers’ unions are engaging in some form of job action during a contentious round of contract talks, as key issues include larger class sizes and mandatory online courses.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario governmentSchool ClosuresStephen LecceETFOTeacher's StrikesOntario teachers' strikesETFO strikesKeewatin teachers strikesPenetanguishene teachers strikesrotating teachers strikes ontarioWaterloo teachers strikes
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.