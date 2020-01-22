Hamilton city council reaches compromise to move forward with Hunter Street cycle track

Send this page to someone via email

A compromise has been reached, allowing for construction this year of a two-way cycle track in front of the Hunter Street GO Station.

The cycle track is being paid for by the province and will run from MacNab to Catharine streets, connecting two existing bike lanes.

READ MORE: Hamilton goes back to the drawing board with design of Hunter Street bike lane

Ward 1 Councillor Maureen Wilson believes it is a critical piece of infrastructure, since most people who use the Hunter Street GO Station “get there by foot, by bus or by cycling at present.”

The project seemed to be in danger following last week’s public works committee meeting, but the compromise, approved by Hamilton city council on Wednesday evening, will address concerns by creating new drop-off areas for passengers behind the GO station on Haymarket Street and ensure no loss of parking.

READ MORE: Hamilton cyclists celebrate new Bay Street bike lanes

Story continues below advertisement

The cycle track must be built in 2020 to retain $400,000 in provincial funding.

Jason Thorne, Hamilton’s General Manager of Planning and Economic Development, doesn’t see that as a concern since the design changes are “minor.”

2:11 Calls for national bike strategy as cities expand plans Calls for national bike strategy as cities expand plans