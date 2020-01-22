Partially submerged boat in Okanagan Lake investigated by rescue crews

Send this page to someone via email

Officials have yet to say anything about a partially submerged boat in Okanagan Lake.

On Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to the boat near Manhattan Point in Kelowna.

A marine rescue boat was on site for several minutes, and circled the partially submerged boat.

No details were given, but it appears no one was onboard the sinking craft. It also looks like rescue crews tied the boat to a buoy.

Global News has reached out for more information.

