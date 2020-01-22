Menu

Partially submerged boat in Okanagan Lake investigated by rescue crews

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 7:32 pm
Updated January 22, 2020 7:36 pm
Rescue crews were called to a partially submerged boat in Okanagan Lake on Wednesday afternoon.
Global News

Officials have yet to say anything about a partially submerged boat in Okanagan Lake.

On Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to the boat near Manhattan Point in Kelowna.

A marine rescue boat was on site for several minutes, and circled the partially submerged boat.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP searching for owner of frozen sailboat

No details were given, but it appears no one was onboard the sinking craft. It also looks like rescue crews tied the boat to a buoy.

Global News has reached out for more information.

