Health

Chinese city of Wuhan closes transport networks amid coronavirus outbreak

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 22, 2020 3:00 pm
WATCH: Here's what we know about the new coronavirus

The Chinese city of Wuhan, the source of an outbreak of a new flu-like virus, is closing its transport networks and advising citizens not to leave the city, state media reported on Thursday.

Bus, subway, ferry, and long-distance passenger transportation networks will be suspended from 10 am local time on Jan. 23, and the airport and train stations will be closed to outgoing passengers, state TV said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 3 Canadian airports ramp up screening process for travellers

The government is asking citizens not to leave the city unless there are special circumstances, state media said, citing the local government’s virus taskforce.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Reuters
