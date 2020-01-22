Menu

Crime

9-year-old boy found after going missing while snowshoeing with family in Wasaga Beach: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 2:23 pm
OPP say the boy was found after three hours of searching.
OPP say the boy was found after three hours of searching. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A nine-year-old boy was found on Sunday after OPP say he went missing while snowshoeing with his family in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

At 5:37 p.m., officers say they responded to a call at Wasaga Beach Provincial Park to help find a boy who had gotten separated from his parents.

The boy was found three hours later next to the river embankment, where he was assisted and assessed by emergency services, police say.

READ MORE: Stolen vehicle, mail, firearms recovered following Wasaga Beach traffic stop

According to police, the boy was in good health and was returned to his family.

Officers are reminding people who spend time outside to “be prepared for the unexpected.”

“Take a map of the area and also ensure someone knows where you are going and when you should be returning,” police say.

