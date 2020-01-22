9-year-old boy found after going missing while snowshoeing with family in Wasaga Beach: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A nine-year-old boy was found on Sunday after OPP say he went missing while snowshoeing with his family in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

At 5:37 p.m., officers say they responded to a call at Wasaga Beach Provincial Park to help find a boy who had gotten separated from his parents.

The boy was found three hours later next to the river embankment, where he was assisted and assessed by emergency services, police say.

According to police, the boy was in good health and was returned to his family.

Officers are reminding people who spend time outside to “be prepared for the unexpected.”

“Take a map of the area and also ensure someone knows where you are going and when you should be returning,” police say.

