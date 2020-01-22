Ottawa will match Canada Strong donations for Iran plane crash victims

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government says it will contribute to a national campaign to help cover funeral costs for families affected by the deadly plane crash in Iran earlier this month.

The prime minister’s parliamentary secretary, Omar Alghabra, says Ottawa will match funds raised during the Canada Strong campaign launched days after the Jan. 8 crash.

READ MORE: Canada has repatriated first victim of plane downed by Iranian missiles, says Champagne

The campaign, organized by Paramount Fine Foods founder Mohamad Fakih, aims to raise $1.5 million for those who lost loved ones when a Ukrainian passenger plane was shot down by the Iranian military.

Alghabra says the federal government will match all contributions up to the campaign goal.

He says the campaign has raised just shy of $600,000 so far.

Story continues below advertisement

All 176 people on board flight PS752 died during the crash just outside of Tehran, including 138 people who were bound for Canada.

The Canadian Press has independently verified the identities of 93 people with ties to Canada.

0:42 Iran plane crash: Trudeau says loss of life represents a ‘national tragedy’ Iran plane crash: Trudeau says loss of life represents a ‘national tragedy’