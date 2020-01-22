Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Province looks to grow Manitoba’s protein sector

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2020 11:27 am
China lifting meat ban ‘a good first step’ for canola: producers association
Manitoba wants to grow the province's protein sector with the help of the newly created Manitoba Protein Consortium. File / Global News

Manitoba has created a committee to help the province reach its goal of growing its protein sector.

The government says the Manitoba Protein Consortium is working to create value and jobs from growing and processing animal and plant protein.

The group is to provide advice to the government, industry and academics.

READ MORE: Beyond Meat partners with Portage la Prairie bound pea-processing plant

The province says Manitoba produces some of the world’s finest and most sustainable plant and animal protein that can help meet growing world demand for food.

It notes recent projects including pea, canola and oat protein processing facilities, expanded pig production and pork processing

Manitoba produces about 10 per cent of Canada’s agricultural products including livestock, canola, wheat, soybeans and pulses.

Story continues below advertisement
Freeland grew up on canola farm, says Chinese controversy ‘utmost priority’
Freeland grew up on canola farm, says Chinese controversy ‘utmost priority’
© 2020 The Canadian Press
ManitobaCanolaPorkProteinPeaManitoba Protein Consortiumoat protein
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.