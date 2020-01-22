Province looks to grow Manitoba’s protein sector

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has created a committee to help the province reach its goal of growing its protein sector.

The government says the Manitoba Protein Consortium is working to create value and jobs from growing and processing animal and plant protein.

The group is to provide advice to the government, industry and academics.

The province says Manitoba produces some of the world’s finest and most sustainable plant and animal protein that can help meet growing world demand for food.

It notes recent projects including pea, canola and oat protein processing facilities, expanded pig production and pork processing

Manitoba produces about 10 per cent of Canada’s agricultural products including livestock, canola, wheat, soybeans and pulses.

