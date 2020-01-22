Ottawa police seek suspected chainsaw thieves from June 2019 break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police need help identifying two men who they claim stole 30 chainsaws collectively worth more than $25,000 from a trailer in the city’s southwest end last June.

Two men broke into a trailer in the 1000 block of Moodie Drive, just west of Highway 416, around 11:45 a.m. on June 22, 2019, according to a statement from police on Wednesday.

The police service claims the two suspects stole the equipment and left the area in “an older-model green pick-up.”

Ottawa police are asking the public to help them identify these two men who allegedly broke into a trailer and stole $25,000-worth of chainsaws in June 2019. Ottawa Police Service handout

Police describe the first suspect as a 35- to 45-year-old man with a medium build. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and black gloves during the alleged break-and-enter, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

1:33 13 Queen’s student homes ransacked over holiday break 13 Queen’s student homes ransacked over holiday break

The second suspect is a 40- to 50-year-old man with a heavy build, according to police. He was also wearing blue jeans and blue t-shirt, as well as black and gold gloves, a dark ball cap and sunglasses, police say.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this break-and-enter to call 613-236-1222, ext. 2655 or to submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

An image of one of two men who Ottawa police allege broke into a trailer in June 2019 and stole 30 chainsaws worth more than $25,000. Ottawa Police Service handout

An image of one of two men who Ottawa police allege broke into a trailer in June 2019 and stole 30 chainsaws worth more than $25,000. Ottawa Police Service handout