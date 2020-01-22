Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police seek suspected chainsaw thieves from June 2019 break-in

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 11:00 am
Ottawa police are asking the public to help them identify these two men who allegedly broke into a trailer and stole $25,000-worth of chainsaws in June 2019.
Ottawa police are asking the public to help them identify these two men who allegedly broke into a trailer and stole $25,000-worth of chainsaws in June 2019. Ottawa Police Service handout

Ottawa police need help identifying two men who they claim stole 30 chainsaws collectively worth more than $25,000 from a trailer in the city’s southwest end last June.

Two men broke into a trailer in the 1000 block of Moodie Drive, just west of Highway 416, around 11:45 a.m. on June 22, 2019, according to a statement from police on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Man facing sex assault charge who was ‘erroneously’ released from Ottawa jail back in custody

The police service claims the two suspects stole the equipment and left the area in “an older-model green pick-up.”

Ottawa police are asking the public to help them identify these two men who allegedly broke into a trailer and stole $25,000-worth of chainsaws in June 2019.
Ottawa police are asking the public to help them identify these two men who allegedly broke into a trailer and stole $25,000-worth of chainsaws in June 2019. Ottawa Police Service handout

Police describe the first suspect as a 35- to 45-year-old man with a medium build. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and black gloves during the alleged break-and-enter, police say.

Story continues below advertisement
13 Queen’s student homes ransacked over holiday break
13 Queen’s student homes ransacked over holiday break

The second suspect is a 40- to 50-year-old man with a heavy build, according to police. He was also wearing blue jeans and blue t-shirt, as well as black and gold gloves, a dark ball cap and sunglasses, police say.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this break-and-enter to call 613-236-1222, ext. 2655 or to submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

An image of one of two men who Ottawa police allege broke into a trailer in June 2019 and stole 30 chainsaws worth more than $25,000.
An image of one of two men who Ottawa police allege broke into a trailer in June 2019 and stole 30 chainsaws worth more than $25,000. Ottawa Police Service handout
An image of one of two men who Ottawa police allege broke into a trailer in June 2019 and stole 30 chainsaws worth more than $25,000.
An image of one of two men who Ottawa police allege broke into a trailer in June 2019 and stole 30 chainsaws worth more than $25,000. Ottawa Police Service handout
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And EnterOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeOttawa police investigationottawa break and enterOttawa police seek suspectsstolen Chainsawschainsaws stolen from Ottawa trailer
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.