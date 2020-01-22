Menu

Consumer

Volkswagen expected back in Toronto court to plead guilty to environment charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2020 6:21 am
Volkswagen to plead guilty to breaking Canadian environmental laws
WATCH ABOVE: Volkswagen is about to plead guilty to 60 charges in Canada related to misleading consumers about the efficiency of its diesel engine vehicles. The company had to pay out billions worldwide in the scandal known as "Dieselgate." But as Sean O'Shea explains, the automaker may get an easier ride in Canada. (Dec. 13, 2019)

TORONTO – German automaker Volkswagen is expected back in court in Toronto today to plead guilty to environment-related charges.

The company had wanted to enter a guilty plea to 60 charges last month but the case was delayed.

The offences relate to an international scandal in which the company cheated on emissions tests.

The federal government charged the auto giant with 58 infractions under the Environmental Protection Act.

READ MORE: Volkswagen intends to plead guilty to environmental infractions in Canadian court

Volkswagen also faces two counts of providing misleading information.

In court last month, defence lawyers said they intended to take responsibility, but the resolution was delayed while three people sought to make victim-impact statements and provide other input.

Ontario court Judge Enzo Rondinelli ruled against them, saying it’s not their role to prosecute the company accused of harming them.

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutor Tom Lemon said at the time he would gather victim impact statements and review them before submitting them to the court on Jan. 22, in line with the typical process.

Volkswagen ends production of iconic Beetle after 81 years
Volkswagen ends production of iconic Beetle after 81 years

The federal government alleges Volkswagen imported 128,000 cars into Canada between 2008 and 2015 that violated pollution standards.

The company pleaded guilty in U.S. court in 2017 and was fined $4.3 billion. German prosecutors fined the company one-billion euros in the emissions-cheating case in 2018.

Several company executives and managers were charged in the U.S. and Germany, and some were sent to prison.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
EnvironmentVolkswagenVolkswagen CanadaEnvironmental Protection ActEnvironmental ChargesEnzo RondinelliTom LemonVolkswagen courtVolkswagen environmental charges
