Columbus hosts Winnipeg after Bjorkstrand’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (25-21-4, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (26-16-8, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit Columbus after Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 2-1 win over the Rangers.

The Blue Jackets have gone 15-9-2 in home games. Columbus has given up 24 power-play goals, killing 82.4% of opponent chances.

The Jets are 14-10-2 on the road. Winnipeg averages just 3.1 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Dmitry Kulikov leads the team averaging 0.4.

In their last meeting on Nov. 23, Winnipeg won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 35 points, scoring 15 goals and registering 20 assists. Vladislav Gavrikov has recorded four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 54 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 31 assists. Kyle Connor has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 8-2-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .955 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body).

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.