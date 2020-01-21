Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

First case of Chinese coronavirus confirmed in Macau: report

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 21, 2020 11:01 pm
Human-to-human transmission of coronavirus confirmed
WATCH ABOVE: Human-to-human transmission of coronavirus confirmed

Macau confirmed on Wednesday its first case of pneumonia linked to an outbreak of a new coronavirus strain in the central mainland China city of Wuhan, China’s state news agency Xinhua said.

The death toll from the new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday with 440 confirmed cases. The virus, originating in Wuhan at the end of last year, has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

CDC reporting first case of coronavirus in U.S.
CDC reporting first case of coronavirus in U.S.
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Reuters
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.