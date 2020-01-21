Lethbridge public sector workers protest Alberta government cuts

Members of Canada’s largest union are once again picking up their signs to protest the provincial government’s cuts to the public sector.
AUPE was also joined by representatives from other unions, including the United Nurses of Alberta, and members of the general public in a picket in Lethbridge on Tuesday.
Drivers passing the gathering slowed down to honk support.
With tensions high between public sector workers and the province, it was no surprise to hear chants of: “stand up, fight back,” echoing down the street.
AUPE vice president Karen Weiers said the concerns expressed by those in attendance should be taken seriously by all Albertans.
“For AUPE alone, we’re looking at a full-time equivalence of 5,900 jobs across the province.
Premier Jason Kenney has repeatedly defended any cuts as necessary belt-tightening, saying the long-term need for a balanced budget supersedes concerns over any short-term ramifications in the midst of a budget crisis.
Another rally was held simultaneously in Claresholm, with participants hoping to make more noise in the legislature by doubling up.
“Albertans realize that their government is working for big corporations instead of for its own citizens,” Weiers said.
“They know it’s wrong to give away billions of dollars to big companies while slashing thousands of jobs, cutting services and rolling back wages.”
COMMENTS