Lethbridge public sector workers protest Alberta government cuts

Members of Canada’s largest union are once again picking up their signs to protest the provincial government’s cuts to the public sector.

AUPE was also joined by representatives from other unions, including the United Nurses of Alberta, and members of the general public in a picket in Lethbridge on Tuesday.

Drivers passing the gathering slowed down to honk support.

With tensions high between public sector workers and the province, it was no surprise to hear chants of: “stand up, fight back,” echoing down the street.

Protesters have arrived in numbers and are marching up and down the street near the south entrance of Chinook Regional Hospital. #yql pic.twitter.com/9a993MqkVP — Emily Olsen (@EmilyOlsen_4) January 21, 2020

AUPE vice president Karen Weiers said the concerns expressed by those in attendance should be taken seriously by all Albertans.

“Currently [our concern is] the loss of jobs that they’re anticipating for us,” Weiers said.

“For AUPE alone, we’re looking at a full-time equivalence of 5,900 jobs across the province. Tweet This

“That’s a huge concern, not only for our members, but for the services provided by our members. These members are currently working short staffed as it is, they’re bare-boned, and [the province] wants to make even further cuts.”

Premier Jason Kenney has repeatedly defended any cuts as necessary belt-tightening, saying the long-term need for a balanced budget supersedes concerns over any short-term ramifications in the midst of a budget crisis.

Another rally was held simultaneously in Claresholm, with participants hoping to make more noise in the legislature by doubling up.

“Albertans realize that their government is working for big corporations instead of for its own citizens,” Weiers said.

“They know it’s wrong to give away billions of dollars to big companies while slashing thousands of jobs, cutting services and rolling back wages.”