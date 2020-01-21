Menu

Politics

Ontario’s 3 main parties now have candidates for upcoming Ottawa byelections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2020 3:58 pm
The front entrance of Ontario's Legislative Building at Queen's Park.
The front entrance of Ontario's Legislative Building at Queen's Park. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s three main political parties have now nominated their candidates for a pair of Ottawa byelections that could be called any day.

The governing Progressive Conservatives announced today that they have named Natalie Montgomery and Patrick Mayangi as their candidates in Orléans and Ottawa-Vanier.

READ MORE: Ottawa-Vanier MPP Nathalie Des Rosiers resigns seat in Ontario legislature

The Ottawa-Vanier seat has been vacant since the summer, when Liberal Nathalie Des Rosiers resigned, and Premier Doug Ford has until Feb. 2 to call the byelection.

A byelection also needs to be called in Orléans, a riding that Liberal Marie-France Lalonde left in October to represent federally.

READ MORE: Ontario Liberal Party nominates Ottawa city councillor for Orléans byelection

The Liberals will run Stephen Blais in Orléans and Lucille Collard in Ottawa-Vanier.

For the New Democrats, Manon Parrot is running in Orléans and Myriam Djilane is running in Ottawa-Vanier.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
