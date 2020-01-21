Ontario’s 3 main parties now have candidates for upcoming Ottawa byelections

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s three main political parties have now nominated their candidates for a pair of Ottawa byelections that could be called any day.

The governing Progressive Conservatives announced today that they have named Natalie Montgomery and Patrick Mayangi as their candidates in Orléans and Ottawa-Vanier.

The Ottawa-Vanier seat has been vacant since the summer, when Liberal Nathalie Des Rosiers resigned, and Premier Doug Ford has until Feb. 2 to call the byelection.

A byelection also needs to be called in Orléans, a riding that Liberal Marie-France Lalonde left in October to represent federally.

The Liberals will run Stephen Blais in Orléans and Lucille Collard in Ottawa-Vanier.

For the New Democrats, Manon Parrot is running in Orléans and Myriam Djilane is running in Ottawa-Vanier.