Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

Nottawasaga OPP issues warning about cannabis edibles after teen hospitalized

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 4:01 pm
Soft-baked cookies from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises are photographed at the Ontario Cannabis Store in Toronto on Friday, January 3, 2020. The arrival of legal cannabis edibles, vapes and other products in Ontario won't necessarily meet the government's stated goal of cutting into the black market, according to industry observers.
Soft-baked cookies from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises are photographed at the Ontario Cannabis Store in Toronto on Friday, January 3, 2020. The arrival of legal cannabis edibles, vapes and other products in Ontario won't necessarily meet the government's stated goal of cutting into the black market, according to industry observers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Nottawasaga OPP have issued a warning about the effects of cannabis edibles after a teen was sent to a local hospital on Friday.

Officers are reminding residents that it’s a criminal offence to give or sell cannabis to a person under 18.

READ MORE: Alliston teen charged after allegedly taking photos in public bathroom: Nottawasaga OPP

Unlike cannabis products that are intended for inhalation, edibles have a more intense effect on users, police say, as well as an extended delay between consumption and reaction.

According to OPP, the combination of increased potency and a delayed effect can potentially cause people unfamiliar with edibles to over-consume.

What you need to know about cannabis edibles
What you need to know about cannabis edibles
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceNottawasaga OPPOntario CannabisNew TecumsethEssaAdjala-TosorontioNottawasaga OPP cannabis warningOPP cannabis warning
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.