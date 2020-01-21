Nottawasaga OPP issues warning about cannabis edibles after teen hospitalized

Send this page to someone via email

Nottawasaga OPP have issued a warning about the effects of cannabis edibles after a teen was sent to a local hospital on Friday.

Officers are reminding residents that it’s a criminal offence to give or sell cannabis to a person under 18.

Unlike cannabis products that are intended for inhalation, edibles have a more intense effect on users, police say, as well as an extended delay between consumption and reaction.

According to OPP, the combination of increased potency and a delayed effect can potentially cause people unfamiliar with edibles to over-consume.

3:31 What you need to know about cannabis edibles What you need to know about cannabis edibles

