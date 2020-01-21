Moncton artist to leave behind a legacy of life journal sketchbooks for her family

Send this page to someone via email

On any given day, you can find 86-year-old Moncton artist Dorice Richard sitting at her kitchen table, paintbrush in hand, to caress out pieces of her life story.

“If I live long enough, I am going to leave each of my children a sketchbook,” said Richard.

The well-known artist has spent years painting or sketching one image per day in the eight life journal sketchbooks she is completing for her eight children.

She started her first one in 1988 and has managed to complete seven of the journals so far.

Richard said that she paints or draws “everything that comes to mind,” including images of her grandchildren, flowers, birds, and her favourite, old rusted antique cars.

She says the journals are like a legacy for her family.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, when they look at the pictures, they remember that mom was thinking of them when I made it,” said Richard.

2:06 Riverview artist embraces her Korean culture through art Riverview artist embraces her Korean culture through art

Frank Richard, her husband of 68 years, says his wife spends hours sketching in the journals while thinking of her kids.

“It is fantastic, fantastic and she is dangerous with a brush,” said Frank, who is also an artist and plans to leave behind some of his wood carvings for the kids as well.

It’s not a typical inheritance.

“They think they are going to get money, but they are getting a sketchbook and they are going to have to go home,” said Richard, sitting at her table as she works on her latest painting.

Frank often looks over her shoulder and likes to point out areas where Dorice might need a little help

“I have to put my 10 cents worth in there,” said Frank.

“That’s divorce material,” Dorice replies.

After nearly seven decades together, the couple still teases each other like teenagers in love.

They hope their kids take a page from their book and try to not take life too seriously.

Story continues below advertisement

They also hope that the journals, full of colourful memories and laughs, are priceless for their kids.