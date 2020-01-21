Menu

Saskatchewan Huskies

Sports

Saskatchewan Huskies goalie nets goal in shutout victory

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 11:56 am
Updated January 21, 2020 1:20 pm
Saskatchewan Huskies goalie scores
WATCH ABOVE: Huskies goalie scores.

University of Saskatchewan Huskies goaltender Taran Kozun scored a historic goal this past weekend for the U Sports team.

The Dogs were in Alberta batting the Calgary Dinos in a two-game series.

In the second bout on Jan. 18, Saskatchewan was up 2-0 in the remaining minutes of the third period when Kozun got ahold of the puck and fired it into the opposing team’s empty net.

The 25-year-old goalie became the first Huskie goalie and second in Canada West history to score a goal, according to Huskies Athletics.

Kohl Bauml and Carson Stadnyk also scored for Saskatchewan in the 3-0 victory in front of 252 hockey fans.

Kozun made 35 saves in his second-straight shutout of the weekend. The Huskies beat Calgary 4-0 on Jan. 17.

The Nipawin, Sask., native was the 2018-19 U Sports goalie of the year and holds the longest shutout streak in Canada West history at 267:32 minutes, which stretched over five games last season.

Saskatchewan (16-4-2) take on the UBC Thunderbirds (6-11-5) next at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon on Jan. 24 and 25.

