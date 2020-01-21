New animal care centre nearly ‘shovel-ready’ project: Peterborough Humane Society

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Humane Society says it is currently at 66 per cent of its fundraising goal of $10.3M required to build its new animal care centre.

To date, the “Our Pet Project” has raised more than $6.6 million ($400,000 in the last few months), according to Shawn Morey, the humane society’s executive director.

Morey says the centre is a “shovel-ready project” with all planning approvals, permits and tender documents in place.

He says construction will begin once the society has secured a minimum of 80 per cent of the $10,337,000 required to build the centre on 20 acres of land on Technology Drive. The facility would replace the aging and cramped shelter on Lansdowne Street East.

“We are excited that we are on target to meet these goals,” he stated. “According to the building schedule prepared by Lett Architects, it will take 12 to 18 months to complete the project. We are working hard to start construction in the fall this year, with construction anticipated to be complete in winter 2021.”

The animal care centre will house the humane society’s new adoption and education centre, provide space for a community hub and allow for expansion of the shelter’s outreach, education and advocacy programs including future youth programming and educational partnerships with Fleming College and Trent University.

Morey estimates the centre will serve more than 946,000 people across the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County and surrounding areas including Northumberland County, Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton and Durham.

“The project’s feasibility study demonstrated a significant need for an animal care centre that acts as both a community hub and centre of excellence for best practice in shelter health and wellness, and accessible veterinary services for vulnerable populations,” said Morey.

Morey says the centre will be a tourism boost as well as creating 20 new, full-time positions in addition to the 50 jobs created through the design and construction phases. The majority of new positions will be in the regional spay/neuter clinic, including veterinarians, registered veterinary technicians, animal care staff, and customer service specialists.

“This is an opportunity to create new learning opportunities to attract and retain talent in Peterborough and the Kawarthas, as the centre will attract leaders in veterinary care and animal medicine research to the region,” said Morey.

Morey noted the unique provincial dog rehabilitation centre incorporated within the build will be 100 per cent funded by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, who will also contribute 27 per cent of the entire building’s overhead expenses.