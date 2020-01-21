2 people linked to bank card fraud arrested at East Mountain home: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing 141 charges connected to a two-year investigation into a fraudulent lifestyle at a Hamilton-area residence.

Hamilton Police’s Major Fraud unit raided an east mountain home on Jan. 16. A large number of I.D. bank cards and property were seized.

The raid was the second search by the fraud unit, which made a previous visit in March of 2019 and seized similar fraudulent property.

Bobbi-Jo Reichheld, 34, and Joshua Virag, 31, were arrested last Thursday and are facing a combined 141 charges related to identity theft and fraud.

Police have identified about 100 victims who’ve suffered financial loss as a result of the misrepresentation.

Anyone who may have had contact with Reichheld or Virag or had a bank account or credit card compromised are asked to call Hamilton police at 905-546-4603.

Tips can also be provided anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online .