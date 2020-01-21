Menu

Crime

2 people linked to bank card fraud arrested at East Mountain home: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 9:13 am
Hamilton police have arrested two people connected to the fabrication of bank cards at an east Mountain home.
Hamilton police have arrested two people connected to the fabrication of bank cards at an east Mountain home. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

Two people are facing 141 charges connected to a two-year investigation into a fraudulent lifestyle at a Hamilton-area residence.

Hamilton Police’s Major Fraud unit raided an east mountain home on Jan. 16. A large number of I.D. bank cards and property were seized.

The raid was the second search by the fraud unit, which made a previous visit in March of 2019 and seized similar fraudulent property.

READ MORE: Fire Marshal investigating two separate Hamilton fires

Bobbi-Jo Reichheld, 34, and Joshua Virag, 31, were arrested last Thursday and are facing a combined 141 charges related to identity theft and fraud.

Police have identified about 100 victims who’ve suffered financial loss as a result of the misrepresentation.

Anyone who may have had contact with Reichheld or Virag or had a bank account or credit card compromised are asked to call Hamilton police at 905-546-4603.

Tips can also be provided anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online .

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
