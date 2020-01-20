Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Alberta government seeks feedback in Lethbridge on new fishing legislation

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 11:54 pm
Alberta government seeks feedback on new fishing legislation
WATCH: More than 100 southern Alberta anglers attended an open house Monday night to discuss fisheries management and the future of sport fishing regulations in the province. Emily Olsen reports.

Alberta government officials are hitting the road for a series of open houses, following a Monday night stop in Lethbridge to hear feedback from local fishing enthusiasts about new legislation coming this year.

The open houses share details on fisheries management in Alberta and offer one-on-one conversations about concerns and ideas moving forward.

“What we’re really doing is just having our biologists come in and just talk with people,” said Rob Simieritsch, regional resource manager at Alberta Environment and Parks.

“They come into the room here, and they’re having a conversation. They get to share ideas. That’s really what we’re focused on is conversations.”

READ MORE: Alberta anglers fear stream closures coming, blame industry, recreation

Some in attendance were enthusiastic to see a turnout of more than 100 people interested in voicing their opinions on everything from fishing licences to local ecosystems.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am absolutely flabbergasted,” said fisherman Bill Groves.

“I very much appreciate the concern that’s going on here. I have to say, ‘Yes, fishermen!’ There are many people here voicing the same concerns as I have.”

READ MORE: Fire devastates Alberta fish farm

The next stop is at the Bow Habitat Station in Calgary on Tuesday followed by a session in St. Albert on Wednesday.

“The government needs to pay really close attention so that we don’t lose the valuable resource that we have at hand,” said fly-fisher Bob Costa.

Those unable to attend these events can still submit feedback online.

Provincial officials said the feedback will be reflected in the 2020 Alberta Sportfishing Regulations, which will come into effect on April 1.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
EnvironmentLethbridgesouthern albertaFishingFishFisheriesAlberta Environment and ParksLakesRiversAnglersFly FishingEnvironment and ParksAlberta fishingAlberta fishing regulationsalberta fisheriessport and wildlifesportfishing
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.