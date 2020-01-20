Kelowna’s The Carbons release new single after Australian tour

A signature blend of rhythm drums and bass bubbling in Kelowna’s north end has catapulted The Carbons around the world.

Fresh off their tour in Australia, they have released their latest single, Sleep — a five-minute tribute to insomnia, something that 30 per cent of the population suffers from, wrapped up in a groove rock-laced ribbon.

“We are trying to change the world, I guess, but in a way that we are trying to have laughs while we do it,” said frontman Tomy Thisdale.

“You don’t necessarily have to live in the shallow all the time or in life in the deep all the time, you can have a balance of the two. I think that’s pretty healthy and what we are trying to do with our music as well.”

The group is coming down off a high last year when they were travelling to share their music to anyone with a set of ears and recording with Canadian rock royalty the Trews. The ambitious trio still finds they are most inspired hiking up Knox Mountain, then transforming their inspiration through the wires of The Record Room and Arc House Studios to create a little bit of Okanagan magic.

“It’s a slow burner track, too,” said drummer Paul Minor.

“It’s something I have always wanted to do; writing a song that’s super mellow and just keeps climbing and climbing, then booms. The last minute of the song, it just gets bonkers.”

The band has become a regular in local lineups when they are not on the road.

“If we have been to your city a couple times, we are getting familiar and it might be a different show, but if we haven’t been to your city before and you are just getting to know us, it’s like the best first date you could be on,” said bassist Conroy Ross.

With an end goal of conquering the Canadian music charts, The Carbons are building up anticipation for their sophomore album that will be released this year, and their next show in Kelowna in Spring will be announced soon. All updates will be given at thecarbons.ca