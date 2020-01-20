Regina boy’s wish granted, meets the San Francisco 49ers

Wishes can come true.
Just ask Regina’s Boston Schaan who had his wish come alive this past weekend when he met his favourite National Football League team – the San Francisco 49ers.
The 13-year-old hung out with the team on Saturday, following their final practice ahead of their NFC Championship game with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Schaan was seen inside a team huddle screaming the words “You guys ready for the game tomorrow?” followed by “Niners on three…one, two, three, Niners.”
The meeting was made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, something the family was extremely grateful for.
His father Darren Schaan tweeted “What an amazing day. Boston loved every minute of it.”
Schaan also received a special gift from tight end George Kittle, a jersey and a pair of gloves.
The 49ers won their game against the Packers and will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2.
