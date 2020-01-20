Regina boy’s wish granted, meets the San Francisco 49ers

Send this page to someone via email

Wishes can come true.

Just ask Regina’s Boston Schaan who had his wish come alive this past weekend when he met his favourite National Football League team – the San Francisco 49ers.

Break it down, Boston! Ahead of the NFC Championship, 13-year-old Boston Schaan from Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada had his Wish granted of getting to meet the team today. ❤️@SFWish | @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/JiYKSFQIAB — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The 13-year-old hung out with the team on Saturday, following their final practice ahead of their NFC Championship game with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Schaan was seen inside a team huddle screaming the words “You guys ready for the game tomorrow?” followed by “Niners on three…one, two, three, Niners.”

The meeting was made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, something the family was extremely grateful for.

His father Darren Schaan tweeted “What an amazing day. Boston loved every minute of it.”

Schaan also received a special gift from tight end George Kittle, a jersey and a pair of gloves.

Hey @gkittle46 after meeting you Boston just had to have a Kittle jersey. He is pumped for todays game. Thanks for making him feel special at practice, the gloves are great. #NFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/POryMysMNY — Darren Schaan (@DSchaan22) January 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The 49ers won their game against the Packers and will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2.