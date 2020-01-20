Menu

Canada

Ex-Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum can keep $268K severance despite fraud conviction: judge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2020 12:59 pm
Quebec's Superior Court has ruled disgraced ex-Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum can keep more than $250,000 he received after he resigned from office, despite his conviction for fraud against the government.
A court has ruled that disgraced former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum can keep the $268,000 he received from the city after resigning from office, despite a conviction for fraud against the government.

Quebec Superior Court ruled today Applebaum is entitled to the money because new rules prohibiting payments to elected officials convicted of crimes went into effect after he resigned.

READ MORE: Montreal argues former mayor Michael Applebaum should have to pay back $260K

Applebaum, who was first elected to council in 1994, became the city’s interim mayor in 2012 but was forced to resign the following year when he was arrested on corruption charges.

In 2016 and again in 2018 the provincial law governing severance packages for municipal politicians was modified to exclude politicians convicted of certain crimes from receiving any public money when they leave office.

READ MORE: 1 year in jail for former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum

The city of Montreal sued Applebaum to get its money back, but Justice Serge Gaudet says the law was not made retroactive and therefore the city’s former mayor is not required to return the money.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante told reporters today she is disappointed with the ruling and has asked the city’s lawyers what other recourse is available to recoup the money.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
