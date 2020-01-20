Menu

Canada

Rescue abandoned for coyote out on ice north of LaSalle Causeway

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 1:40 pm
Updated January 20, 2020 1:44 pm
Kingston firefighters return to shore after going out to save a dog on the ice, only to learn it was a coyote.
Kingston firefighters return to shore after going out to save a dog on the ice, only to learn it was a coyote. Carrie Cartile / Submitted

Kingston Fire and Rescue says several firefighters went out on the ice on Monday to rescue a dog, only to find out once they got closer that it was a coyote.

According to the city, Kingston Fire received a call just after 10:15 a.m. on Monday about a dog stuck on the ice near the LaSalle Causeway.

First responders were dispatched to rescue the dog, but upon closer inspection, the firefighters realized the animal was, in fact, a coyote.

Global Kingston
Global Kingston Global Kingston

The rescue of the wild animal was then abandoned out of respect of the “health and safety” of the first response crew, a city spokesperson said.

Kingston firefighters are advising people to stay off the ice. Fire and Rescue have reached out to the Ministry of Natural Resources to follow up on the situation.

After firefighters came back to shore, the coyote could be seen limping off of the ice.

