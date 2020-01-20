Federal government providing $25,000 to support health centre at Camp Kawartha

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is providing $25,000 to help support the development of a new health centre at Camp Kawartha.

Camp Kawartha is a not-for-profit charity for youth offering outdoor education and environmental programs. The camp, which serves 16,000 campers, students and adults a year, is located on Birchview Road in Douro-Dummer Township just northeast of Peterborough.

On Friday, Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef announced the $25,000 contribution through Farm Credit Canada’s AgriSpirit Fund. She said the funds will assist in the construction of a new health centre that will feature a series of sustainable elements such as net-zero utility costs, along with zero toxins, carbon footprint, fossil fuel use and waste output.

Story continues below advertisement

“Camp Kawartha is a leading environmental steward in our community,” Monsef said. “Our government recognizes the importance of sustainable development and supports Camp Kawartha’s innovative vision for their new health centre.”

The existing health centre, which was built in the 1950s, has a foundation in “dire need” of replacement, said Jacob Rodenburg, Camp Kawartha’s executive director. The centre provides health needs and also acts as extra sleeping quarters from fall to spring. The new centre will be approximately 1,200 square feet in size and will cost about $325,000.

J. Murray Jones, Peterborough County Warden and Mayor of Douro-Dummer Township, Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef and Jacob Rodenburg, executive director of Camp Kawartha at Friday’s press conference. Office of MP Maryam Monsef

“Camp Kawartha is thrilled to receive support from Farm Credit Canada’s AgriSpirit Fund for a new health centre,” Rodenburg said. “With this generous contribution we will be able to construct a zero-carbon building, which will allow our healthcare team to look after the well-being of both campers and staff. Not only will this building be an example of sustainable design, it will show the community how nature and buildings can co-exist as spaces that are both healthy for people and the planet.”

Story continues below advertisement

Construction on the new centre is scheduled to begin this fall and be completed by June 2021.