3 women charged with theft, drug possession following police investigation in Lindsay

Three women are facing theft and drug possession charges following an investigation in Lindsay last Friday.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says an employee at a Kent Street West business contacted police after a woman allegedly left the store with property concealed in her clothing.

A short time later, officers reportedly located the suspect in a vehicle with two other women.

After an investigation, police say officers determined the women were in possession of stolen property and an unnamed controlled substance.

Simone Davies, 47, and Joanne Scott, 57, both of Mount Albert, Ont., and Kelsey Schmidt, 31, of Oshawa, were each charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Davies was additionally charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

They were released and are each scheduled to make court appearances in Lindsay on Feb. 20.

