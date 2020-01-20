Regina’s Waskimo Winter Festival cancelled this year

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s Waskimo Winter Festival isn’t happening this year.

The festival’s board of directors made the announcement on Monday morning.

The decision comes after the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) banned all on-ice activities earlier this month, due to environmental concerns.

Public skating, two-speed skating competitions and Hole-ympic outhouse races were among events impacted by the restrictions.

“Without activities like these on the lake, the true vision of Waskimo is incomplete,” said Jeremy Parnes, Waskimo chairman.

“Under these circumstances, it is the opinion of our board that it would be best to focus our energies on working with the PCC to come up with a solution for 2021 and beyond.”

In a statement issued in early January, PCC said that the location of Waskimo’s ice surface “is no longer ecologically sustainable from a long-term perspective for the Wascana Marsh area, which includes a federally designated migratory bird sanctuary.”

“Losing access to the lake has presented not only programming challenges for our committee, but fundraising challenges as well,” Parnes said.

“The festival relies on community partners to keep it going and growing, but the shift in access to the lake has made these efforts particularly difficult.”

Waskimo had thoughts about continuing the festival without on-ice activities, but ultimately chose otherwise.

“The magic of Waskimo is being on the ice,” Parnes said.

“It’s the one and only day of the winter where the public is allowed access. With the lake being the main focus of our festival, the hope is a workable solution can be found for next year and beyond.”

Parnes said the board is committed to working with the PCC in hopes to bring back the festival in 2021.