Woman, 39, dies following snowmobile crash on bridge in Belleville: police

Belleville police say a woman died following a snowmobile crash on a bridge Saturday night.

Police say they received calls about a single-vehicle snowmobile collision on the Norris Whitney Bridge near Bay Bridge Road in the city’s south end at around 7:30 p.m.

A 52-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman – who were both on the snowmobile – were first rushed to Belleville General Hospital by ambulance and then were both to be transferred to Kingston General Hospital, police said.

However, police say the woman died of her injuries prior to the transfer.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police continue to investigate the crash and say their preliminary investigation reveals that the northbound snowmobile was on Highway 62 in Prince Edward County and lost control shortly after entering the city’s limits on the bridge.

Police did not state who was operating the snowmobile.

Anyone who may information regarding the operation of the snowmobile or the incident or anyone who witnessed the snowmobile travelling in the county or in Belleville are asked to to contact Sgt. Stitt via email at Bstitt@police.belleville.on.ca

