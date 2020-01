Send this page to someone via email

Two seniors are in hospital after they were struck by a vehicle downtown late Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Richards and Pacific Streets.

Both pedestrians, a man and a woman in their 70s, suffered serious injuries.

The driver remained on the scene, and is co-operating with police.

The area was shut down for a time while police investigated.

