Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Sunday, January 19, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2020 11:41 pm

LANGLEY, B.C. – Dylan Garand stopped all 21 shots he faced as the Kamloops Blazers shut out the Vancouver Giants 4-0 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Orrin Centazzo’s power-play goal early in the first period was the eventual winner for Kamloops (30-11-3), while Logan Stankoven, Libor Zabransky and Connor Zary rounded out the attack for the Blazers.

David Tendeck kicked out 36 shots for Vancouver (19-19-4).

Kamloops was 2 for 6 on the power play and the Giants could not score on their one man advantage.

SILVERTIPS 2 THUNDERBIRDS 0

KENT, Wash. — Dustin Wolf had a 29-save shutout as Everett blanked Seattle.

Michal Gut’s penalty shot 7:26 into the third period was the winner for the Silvertips (29-11-3), who also got a goal from Wyatte Wylie.

Story continues below advertisement

Roddy Ross turned aside 40 shots for the Thunderbirds (18-22-3).

OIL KINGS 4 TIGERS 2

EDMONTON — Riley Sawchuk had a hat trick, including the winner, as the Oil Kings doubled Medicine Hat.

Matthew Robertson had the other goal for Edmonton (30-7-9).

Lukas Svejkovsky had both goals for the Tigers (29-13-2).

WINTERHAWKS 3 ROCKETS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jonas Brondberg’s goal 1:10 into the third was the winner as the Winterhawks slipped past Kelowna.

Reece Newkirk and Mason Mannek chipped in for Portland (33-6-5).

Ethan Ernst and Jonas Peterek scored for the Rockets (21-20-3).

HITMEN 3 ICE 2

WINNIPEG — Orca Wiesblatt scored the late winner as Calgary eked out a win over the Ice.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Carson Focht also scored for the Hitmen (23-15-5).

Cole Muir and Isaac Johnson scored for Winnipeg (27-16-1).

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsRed Deer RebelsKamloops BlazersMedicine Hat TigersVictoria RoyalsKootenay IcePortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.